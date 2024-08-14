Jaymi Hensley "would like to thank" everyone for their support following the death of his fiance.

Jaymi Hensley had been set to marry Olly Marmon

The 34-year-old pop star lost Olly Marmon when he died in the early hours of Monday (12.08.24) at the age of 33 following a reported 30ft fall from a top-floor suite at the three-star Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northampton, and now the Union J singer has spoken out for the first time.

A statement obtained by MailOnline read: "Jaymi Hensley would like to thank all the love, messages and prayers sent to him over the loss of his beautiful fiancé Oliver Marmon. At this time the family would like the media to respect the privacy of Jaymi and Oliver's family while they mourn the loss of Oliver."

The couple got together in 2009 and had been due to tie the knot in just five weeks' time following a decade-long engagement.

According to The Sun, there is no action to be taken against former ‘X Factor’ star Jaymi, 34, and police are said to have passed the case of Olly’s death to the coroner.

Confirming detectives were not treating it as suspicious – following the results of a forensic post-mortem that confirmed Olly’s death was the result of injuries sustained in a fall – DCI Johnny Campbell said: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

“In Olly’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the results of the preliminary forensic post-mortem report.

“Our initial findings and decision have been explained to Olly’s family who will continued to be supported by Northamptonshire Police as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”