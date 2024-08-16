Usher suffered a neck injury during rehearsals which led him to postpone the start of his 'Past Present Future Tour'.

Usher suffered a neck injury which forced him to postpone three shows

The 45-year-old pop star had been due to kick off the tour in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday (14.08.24) but he called off the concert just hours before he was set to take the stage and he has now gone to axe two more dates at the city's State Farm Arena - explaining doctors have told him he's not well enough to get back to work yet.

In a statement posted on Instagram, he wrote: "Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest Usher show of all time.

"My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week."

However, the singer explained he's hoping to be well enough to kick off the tour in Washington, D.C. on August 20. He added: "The good news is that the doctors are saying that with appropriate rest and treatment, I should be ready to commence the tour in Washington DC on August 20th.

"I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100 per cent excellence that you expect from an Usher show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon."

The postponed three shows have been rescheduled for December.

After cancelling the first show of the tour, Usher expressed his disappointment in a post on his Instagram Stories, writing: “You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present, and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you’ll also be getting 100 per cent of me.

"The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you."