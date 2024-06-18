Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show was one of the “hardest 15 minutes” of his life.

The ‘Burn’ singer, 45, was the headliner during the clash at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, in February, with his energy-packed gig featuring him belting out a medley of his biggest hits including ‘My Boo’, ‘OMG’ and ‘Yeah!’

He has now told the Wall Street Journal the show was “one of the hardest 15 minutes that I’ll ever have in my life” – and revealed he had to work out every day to execute the show the way he wanted.

Father-of-four Usher – born Usher Raymond IV – said: “I didn’t really have the time to do a lot of other things.

“I was remedying my body the night before and waking up the next day and eating a very regimented, low-carb diet.”

Usher also used the interview to reveal how he loves to eat eggs for breakfast – but not before he warms up his body with exposure to sunlight or by taking exercise.

He said he’s a fan of “sitting in the sun” in general as well as of raising his body’s “natural heat levels” first thing in the morning.

Usher added: “Typically I wake up and drink celery juice. I’ve been doing this concoction of lemon, ginger, water and cayenne pepper. I drink it hot.

“I try to wake up early enough to have a moment of reflection. Some days I may grab a book and read to stimulate my mind. I may sit quietly and meditate.

“One thing that is a frequent practice is yoga. It really does help to activate my organs and get my mind moving in the right direction.”

Usher added he occasionally likes to eat scrambled eggs with cheese for breakfast, but generally likes his eggs “poached or over easy”.

His exercises usually start with “walking or certain knee activations”, and he added: “I’ve had minor surgeries on my knee – I had a torn meniscus.

“Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going and bike riding.

“Weight lifting… don’t do a lot of that.”