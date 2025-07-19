Paul Wesley is engaged.

Paul Wesley is engaged to marry his model girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg

The Vampire Diaries star, 42, has asked 25-year-old model Natalie Kuckenburg for her hand in marriage - and she said "yes".

Paul proposed with a dazzling oval-shaped ring as displayed in a black-and-white photo of him holding her hand with the giant sparkler on the ring finger.

Natalie simply captioned the post: “Yes [white heart emoji]."

On July 16, Paul revealed the pair were on vacation in Tuscany, Italy.

He captioned a carousel from the romantic getaway on his profile: “A beautiful time in Tuscany."

The couple then travelled to the Amalfi Coast on July 17.

Days earlier, Paul celebrated his significant other's birthday by sharing a series of snaps of the couple, including a black-and-white shot of them kissing near the water.

He penned: "It’s my favorite person’s birthday @nataliekuckenburg."

Paul and Natalie were first seen together in November 2022.

In a 2024 interview, the Smallville actor gushed that one of the "most important things" about their relationship is their ability to make each other laugh often.

He told PEOPLE: “There’s two people that are the funniest people in my life — Number one, my dog, and number two, frankly, my girlfriend.

"I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh, and I think it's probably one of the most important things in a relationship.”

Wesley's engagement comes just over a year after his divorce from Ines de Ramon, 32, was finalised.

The actor announced in September 2022 that he had split from his spouse earlier that year, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending their three-year union.

Jewellery executive Ines has also moved on - with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, 61.