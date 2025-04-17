Paul Wesley suffered from major "stress" at the height of his fame.

Paul Wesley suffered from major 'stress' at the height of his fame

The 42-year-old actor found success in the late 1990s with roles on TV shows such as 'Guiding Light' and 'Wolf Lake' but recalled that the "crazy hours" had led to burnout and he had to prioritise his health.

He told People: "As I got older, I was really inundated with work and filming, crazy hours, and stress.

"I started to really notice changes in my sleep pattern and just overall health

[I had] extremely low energy levels, brain fog, and unpredictable sleep patterns.

"I was like, ‘Okay, why is this happening? I'm a healthy guy. What's going on?’ And that's when I became interested in.

"I realized that you can have certain protocols — like supplements, dieting and exercising, and even meditation — that can prevent so many things"

The ' Vampire Diaries' star added that he has decied to take more control of his well-being so has become a a brand ambassador for Hone Health, which specialises in online subscriptions and perosnal recommendations.

He added: "Traditionally, especially in America, we get sick, we go to the doctor, we take medicine and we continue doing what we're doing. We never really look under the hood to see what's going on.

"On top of that, we used to think of exercise as something you do just because you want to look good.

“And obviously, that's a component, but it's also something that we need to do for longevity, for mental health — every aspect

"For the last, maybe five or six years, I've been much more focused on trying to approach things from a holistic perspective, and I had always looked at things the way that Hone Health looks."

Paul has even found that meditation can be beneficial towards his overall health and that the pracitce "changed his life" when he discovered it more than a decade ago.

He said: "Meditation is something that really changed my life in my early-30s. I was like, ‘Whoa’ — I couldn't believe that I was missing out on it!"