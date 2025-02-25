The Vamps star Tristan Evans has married his fiancée Nikki Banner - just three weeks after they got engaged.

The Vamps star Tristan Evans marries fiancee Nikki Banner

Tristan, 31, and model Nikki, 31 - who is expecting the happy couple's first child together - tied the knot in her home state of Maryland, and Tristan's The Vamps bandmates, who also include James McVey, Bradley Simpson and Connor Ball, were in attendance.

James took to Instagram to share some pictures from the pair's big day, and he wrote in the caption: "Congrats @nikki @tristanevans - a beautiful day full of love."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star also shared a snap of Tristan and Nikki's wedding cake, which featured red roses and there were two huge rings on top.

And The Vamps even performed at the after-party.

It comes just over three weeks after Tristan - who previously had a brief fling with model Lottie Moss - and Nikki announced they had got engaged.

Nikki wrote on Instagram: "Forever looks good on us [heart and engagement ring emojis]"

In December, the pair announced their baby news on Instagram.

In a joint caption, they wrote: "Growing our love story, one tiny heartbeat at a time. Baby Evans coming April 2025"

Several stars sent their congratulations to the couple, including model Roxy Horner.

She wrote: "Yess congratulations guys (sic)"

Nikki is now in her third trimester, and she recently encouraged other mums-to-be to try to "embrace the beauty" of pregnancy, but admitted it "isn't always easy".

She wrote: "Pregnancy is a journey unlike any other - a time when a woman’s body transforms to bring new life into the world.

But pregnancy is more than just a physical change. It is the whispered connection between mother and baby, the joy of anticipation, the moments of wonder, and even the fears that make love grow stronger.

Maternity is not just about carrying a child - it is about carrying a future, carrying love, and carrying the immense strength that pregnancy demands. I truly feel for all the moms out there experiencing their own unique journey - because pregnancy isn’t always easy. I remember asking my OB about stress and anxiety, and she bluntly told me, “Well, everyone deals with a normal level of stress. There’s no such thing as a person who is completely stress-free.” And that’s so true.

So, to every expecting mother - embrace the beauty of this journey. Your body is not just changing; it is creating, nurturing, and loving in the purest form. You are powerful, you are radiant, and you are already the most beautiful home your baby will ever know. (sic)"