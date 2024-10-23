The future of 'Vanderpump Rules' remains uncertain.

Tom Sandoval stars on the reality series

The reality TV series hasn't yet been renewed for another season and an insider has told Us Weekly that "discussions are still ongoing" regarding the future of the show.

Tom Sandoval, one of the show's stars, believes 'Vanderpump Rules' should return for another season. However, he remains in the dark about the show's future, acknowledging that he doesn't have any influence over the decision.

He told the publication: "I feel like we still have a lot of story to tell. [But] it’s not up to me. I’m not the EP. I’m not the network."

Despite this, Tom remains "hopeful" that the show will be renewed for another season.

He said: "I’m hopeful it continues on. We’re just gonna wait and see what happens."

Tom found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal in 2023, after it emerged that he had an affair with Rachel Leviss.

The scandal led to Tom's split from Ariana Madix, and Rachel quit the show after issuing an apology via social media.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

The reality TV star also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"