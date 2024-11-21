Lala Kent has "burnt a lot of bridges" with her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars.

The 34-year-old beauty has starred on the Bravo reality series since 2015, but she admitted she is no longer in touch with many of her former castmates but that doesn't mean she bares any ill will towards them.

After Andy Cohen, 56, reeled off names from the show on 'Watch What Happens Live' to see if Lala is in touch with them, she said: "I burnt a lot of bridges."

Lala praised Ariana Madix for the work she has done outside of the show.

She said of the 'Love Island USA' host: "We don't speak, she's killing it, and I'm thrilled about it - and I mean it."

Lala hasn't spoken to Ariana or Katie Maloney, 37, since the 'Vanderpump Rules' season 11 reunion, which aired in May, as the 12th season hasn't yet started filming.

And she hasn't visited the pair's new sandwich shop, Something About Her.

But she said: "They worked very hard on it. Even if we don't talk, of course, I want to see them succeed. I love a good sandwich!"

However, Ariana's ex-partner Tom Sandoval, 42, "will reach out every so often" but due to her being the "worst texter in the world", Lala will "rarely respond".

She added: "We weren't friends before, and [it is] too little too late, buddy."

And Lala - who has Ocean, three, with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, and two-month-old Sosa - may have "blocked" Jax Taylor, but she has no choice but to speak to him as his and ex-wife Brittany Cartwright's three-year-old son Cruz attends the same school as her eldest daughter.

She said: "I had to block him, but I see him at school because our kids go to school together, so I'm like: 'What's up, dude.'"

However, Lala does adore Brittany, 35, confessing: "I love Brittany. We're thick."

She also confirmed she "loves" Lisa Vanderpump.