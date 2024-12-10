'Vanderpump Rules' is set to return with a "different energy".

Lisa Vanderpump has teased the new season of the show

Bravo recently announced that the hit TV show will return for another season with an all-new cast and Lisa Vanderpump has now teased what fans can expect from season 12 of the show.

The 64-year-old star told E! News: "I think everything we do is going to have a different energy to it.

"Not gonna try and compete with the old 'Vanderpump Rules'. It's just gonna be totally different there. Still we'll go back to the premise of the complications of running a restaurant and the staff in it. And that always has a story to tell."

Lisa had a "wonderful experience" filming with the show's original cast. But she recognises that now is the perfect time to make a change.

She said: "It was time to do something different. Stories were kind of closing up a little bit. I think people, they weren't that shocked that we decided to do this now."

In November, Lisa announced that the show was being overhauled, revealing that season 12 will feature an all-new cast.

She said in a statement: "The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between.

"I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of 'Vanderpump Rules'."

The show's original line-up included the likes of Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, and Jax Taylor.

But Alex Baskin, the executive producer of 'Vanderpump Rules', feels it's a perfect time to overhaul the show's cast.

Alex said: "What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again.

"With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."