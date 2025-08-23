Vanessa Hudgens has learned that "time is a really precious thing" since becoming a mom.

Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about her experience of motherhood

The 36-year-old actress and her husband Cole Tucker welcomed their son - whose name has not been revealed - 13 months ago, and Vanessa admits that motherhood has transformed her life.

She told E! News: "Balance? I don’t know her.

"Life is crazy and time is a really precious thing. I am a person of extremes - I'm all in doing one thing or another. So I guess that's balance, if you call extremes balance."

Vanessa - who is currently pregnant with her second child - has learned to "slow down and enjoy the moment" since welcoming her baby boy.

The brunette beauty - who has been married to Cole since 2023 - shared: "It's so easy to focus on things in the future. Say, ‘I'll be happy when,’ or, ‘Things will be easier when.’ But that's not what's important. What's important is the moment that is in front of you."

Vanessa previously revealed how motherhood has influenced her sense of style.

The actress admits that her life has become "chaotic and hectic" since she became a mom, and Vanessa now prefers to "keep things cosy".

She told E! News: "I'm such a comfy girl.

"It's so funny because I used to be so about dressing up and themes every moment I could get. The older that I get, the more practical I get.

"Life is chaotic and hectic. I don't need to make it any more stressful than it needs to be. So, I keep things cosy."

Vanessa doesn't put too much pressure on herself to look a certain way, either.

She explained: "It really is about what works for you that day and having grace for yourself because it will change."

Motherhood has also influenced Vanessa's career choices.

The film star said: "I'll show my kids all my work. That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."