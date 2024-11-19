Vanessa Hudgens' style has become "more practical" in recent years.

Vanessa Hudgens' style has evolved over the years

The 35-year-old actress admits that her life has become "chaotic and hectic" since she became a mom earlier this year, and Vanessa now prefers to "keep things cosy".

The brunette beauty - who welcomed her first child with her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker, earlier in 2024 - told E! News: "I'm such a comfy girl.

"It's so funny because I used to be so about dressing up and themes every moment I could get. The older that I get, the more practical I get.

"Life is chaotic and hectic. I don't need to make it any more stressful than it needs to be. So, I keep things cosy."

Vanessa doesn't put too much pressure on herself to look a certain way, either.

She explained: "It really is about what works for you that day and having grace for yourself because it will change."

Earlier this year, Vanessa revealed how becoming a mom has influenced her career choices.

The actress announced her pregnancy at the Oscars in March, and Vanessa explained how her baby impacted her decisions.

Speaking to E! News, Vanessa said: "I'll show my kids all my work. That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

Vanessa previously won the TV show 'The Masked Singer' and she explained why the triumph was so meaningful to her.

She shared: "Being a winner is always amazing. Especially when it had nothing to do with Vanessa Hudgens and had everything to do with what's inside and what I actually bring to the table.

"It was a really beautiful journey for me to be able to go on and it really caught me by surprise how emotional it made me."