Vanessa Lachey always reminds her husband Nick Lachey of their age gap.

The 44-year-old model has been married to former 98 Degrees star Nick, 51, since 2011 and joked that she brings up their seven-year age gap "all the time, to his dismay.

She told E! News: "I tell him all the time, 'When I was 12, you were 19' He's like, 'Don't say that."

However, Nick - who has Camden, Brooklyn, 10 and eight-year-old Pheonix with Vanessa but was initially married to Jessica Simpson, 44, in the early 2000s - noted that at their stage in life, seven years does not feel as long as it perhaps would have done in the past.

He said: "That's when it just sounds creepy! Seven years feels like seven months. When you get to be this point in life, seven years is nothing."

Vanessa explained to her 'Love Is Blind' co-host that they were both at different stages in life when they first met, and even though he wanted to "settle down and have kids", she made the choice to "commit" to him because she knew that she would want them eventually too.

She said: "I was in my 20s, and you were in your 30s, and I was still living in New York, working at 'TRL', wanting to go out. And you were like, 'OK, I'm ready to settle down and have kids.'

"When I was younger, I knew everything I wanted was aligned with everything Nick wanted. Him being older than me, really put it in front of me in a more direct manner. I was like. 'Dang, you're so old and wise.'

"If I wanted to settle down and get married and have kids, why was I still going out without him?

"Why was I still, like, living la vida loca in New York City? So, that's the moment that I made a choice to move to Los Angeles and commit myself to him."