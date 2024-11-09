Vanessa Lachey has wished a happy birthday to herself and husband Nick Lachey.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been married since 2011

The 44-year-old beauty and Nick, 51, both celebrated their respective birthdays on Saturday (09.11.24) and Vanessa has taken to social media to mark the occasion.

The former 'NCIS: Hawaiʻi' star - who has been married to Nick since 2011 - wrote on Instagram: "[heart emoji] Happy Birthday to Us, My Love [heart emoji] 19 years we have celebrated together… I’m always ALWAYS “By Your Side”! (sic)"

Vanessa's post also featured a throwback photo from their wedding day.

What's more, Vanessa shared her birthday post from last year on her Instagram Story.

The post reads: "[heart emoji] November 9, 2006 [heart emoji] 18 years ago, we celebrated our first birthday together. I will never forget the feeling I had in my heart when you told me we had the same birthday!… You were meant for me! I Love sharing my birthday with You, but more importantly, I Love sharing Life with You! Happy Birthday, My Love! To Us! [heart emoji] (sic)"

Nick previously revealed the secret to their happy marriage, explaining that they always "make time to prioritise each other".

The TV star - who has Camden, 12, Phoenix, seven, and Brooklyn, nine, with Vanessa - told PEOPLE: "Sometimes you have to be deliberate. You have to make deliberate attempts because the spontaneity, the romance, whatever you want to call it that existed pre-kids, it just can't exist the same way.

"And I would argue that it shouldn't exist the same way because your priority should be your kid, but you have to also make time to prioritise each other.

"And if you lose sight of that and lose track of that, then I think that's when you can get into some trouble."