Vanessa Williams is happier than ever after her third divorce.

Vanessa Williams happier than ever after third divorce

The 61-year-old actress and singer recently announced she had secretly divorced her third husband, accountant Jim Skrip, in 2021 after six years of marriage but Vanessa insisted she is still "in love with life".

She told PEOPLE: "I'm really happy. I'm an empty nester but thank God for FaceTime. I'm doing what I love and I'm in love with life. There is not one person that I'm in love with, but I'm in love with everybody.

"My 60s are like, 'OK, life's been fun, let's make it more fun. It's a time of not caring about being judged."

Vanessa has three children, Melanie, 37, Jillian, 35, and Devin, 31, with her first husband Ramon Hervey II, who she split from in 1997.

She also has Sasha, 24, with second spouse Rick Fox, who she married in 1999 and split from in 2004.

And Vanessa, who portrayed ambitious Creative Director Wilhelmina Slater on 'Ugly Betty' and will take on the role of steely fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in the upcoming West End musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada', says strong women are easy for her to play because she sees herself in them.

She said: "I always find it fascinating. My characters are formidable because they've worked their lives to create something that means something. It's very comfortable to play."