Vanessa Williams quietly got divorced three years ago.

Vanessa Williams is currently single

The 61-year-old actress - who has children Melanie, 37, Jillian, 35, and 31-year-old Devin with first husband Roman Hervey II and Sasha, 24, with second spouse Rick Fox - married Jim Skrip in July 2015, but she's now revealed her marriage to the businessman came to an amicable end in 2021 and she's very content with her current single life.

Asked if she's currently in love, she told People magazine: "I’m doing what I love, and I’m in love with life. There is not one person that I’m in love with, but I’m in love with everybody.

"I love my freedom. I love being alive, having options in my life, and being surrounded by beautiful things, great people, and wonderful opportunities."

The former 'Ugly Betty' star - who is set to appear in 'The Devil Wears Prada' in London's West End - is "pretty open" to potential suitors and insisted it wouldn't be difficult to get her attention.

She said: "My orbit's not like you need a special pass to get in. I finish my show, I go out and sign autographs and I talk to people. I'm pretty open."

Not only have Vanessa and Jim remained on good terms, she's also got fond memories of former NBA player Rick, in particular when he had a cameo appearance in 'Ugly Betty' after their 2004 split.

She recalled: "I said, 'Would you play my bodyguard?' And he's like, 'Sure.' So he shows up and everyone's like, 'Oh my God, they're divorced, but they're playing together in Ugly Betty'.

"That's a perfect example of the past, the present, the personal, the business, the show business, working together, and knowing that can all be synchronistically aligned and work."