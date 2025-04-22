Pope Francis' funeral will take place on Saturday 26 April.

The pontiff - whose birth name was Jorge Mario Bergoglio - passed away on Easter Monday (21.04.25) at the age of 88 and just over 24 hours later, the Vatican confirmed in a statement that he will be laid to rest this weekend.

The service will take place outdoors in front of St Peter's Basilica at 10:00 local time (09:00 BST) and will be led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re.

Francis will become the first Pope in more than half a century to not be buried in the crypt of St Peter's Basilica within nthe Vatican, in accordance with his wishes, and will instead be laid to rest in Rome's Basilica of St Mary Major.

Since the announcement was made, the Vatican has released images of Pope Francis in an open casket dressed in red robes in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, which served as his home during his 12-year papacy.

Shortly before the news of his funeral date was confirmed, Cardinal Vincent Nichols - who is currently the most senior member of the Catholic Church in the UK

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme: "He spoke with those on the margins of society. He said if you want to know how successful your economy is, go and speak with an unemployed person.

"This voice, filled with compassion and mercy and righteous indignation, is now silent."

The Pope died after recently battling double pneumonia and bronchitis but the Vatican confirmed last night that his official cause of death, which was determined through an ECG test.

The statement noted the pope also suffered from multiple bronchiectasis, arterial hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

Francis' final testament, which has been released by the Vatican, stated he wished to break with tradition and be buried in Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major and "without particular decoration", and that his resting place bore the inscription Franciscus, his papal name in Latin.

He had written: "As I sense the approaching twilight of my earthly life, and with firm hope in eternal life, I wish to set out my final wishes solely regarding the place of my burial.

"Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

"I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care.#

"I ask that my tomb be prepared in the burial niche in the side aisle between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the Basilica, as shown in the attached plan.

"The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.

"The cost of preparing the burial will be covered by a sum provided by a benefactor, which I have arranged to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I have given the necessary instructions regarding this to Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Basilica.

"May the Lord grant a fitting reward to all those who have loved me and who continue to pray for me. The suffering that has marked the final part of my life, I offer to the Lord, for peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples."

Many previous popes have been buried at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.