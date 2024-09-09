Victoria Beckham chopped all her hair off back in the 1990s because she wanted to look like Linda Evangelista.

Victoria Beckham sported a pixie crop in the late 1990s and early 2000s

The Spice Girls star became known for her Posh Spice bob after shooting to fame with the girl group but she stunned fans by lopping off her locks and embracing a pixie crop - and she's now revealed she was channelling iconic supermodel Linda who often wore her hair short.

Speaking in new Disney Plus documentary 'In Vogue: The 90s', Victoria explained: "[Linda Evagelista] was the reason why I cut my hair, the reason why I dyed my hair lots of different colours.

"I was in New York, and I went to [hair stylist] Garren, who was Linda's hairdresser. When he cut all my hair off. I was channeling my inner Linda."

In the documentary, Victoria, 50, also spoke about her own relationship with fashion - revealing her husband David splashed out on a pricey Prada suit to impress her on their first date.

She said: "When I first met David in 1997, he'd heard that I was the Spice Girl that liked the designer clothes. So after me going to a couple of football matches – I would say I was pursuing him, he'd probably say it was me stalking him – we arranged to go out on a date together.

"He thought, 'She's the one who likes designer clothes,' and so he actually went out and bought himself a full Prada look for our first date to impress me. Which it did."

Victoria's appearance in the Disney Plus feature comes after it was revealed she's going to be lifting the lid on her own life in a Netflix documentary - following in the footsteps of husband David who was the focus of a similar project last year titled 'Beckham'.

A press release read: "Through an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business, access to Victoria, her family, those closest to her and her fashion journey and including never-before-seen archive, the series will tell the story of Victoria’s reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand."

The upcoming series will show Victoria - who has Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and 13-year-old Harper with David - as she "juggles" her life as both a mother and businesswoman.

The release added: "Following husband David Beckham’s doc series chronicling his rise to fame as a successful soccer player and pop culture icon, the upcoming doc promises to get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life."