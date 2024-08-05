Victoria Beckham has insisted she “came from a working-class background” as her father had a white van as well as a Rolls-Royce.

Victoria Beckham has insisted she ‘came from a working-class background’ as her father had a white van as well as a Rolls-Royce

The former Spice Girls singer, 50, who has a joint estimated fortune of £455 million with her ex-footballer husband David Beckham, 49, was mocked when she declared in the four-part Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’ she was

“very working-class” despite being driven to school in her dad’s luxury car.

It saw David ordering Victoria to “be honest” and repeatedly asking her what car he dad drove her to school in when he overheard her saying she came from humble roots – while she tells him “it’s not a simple answer”.

She has now told Vogue Australia about her comments: “You know, my dad had a Rolls-Royce and he also had a white van.

“I came from a working-class background and so my dad in the ’80s, he was an entrepreneur, he started his business with my mum at the kitchen table and he did very well, so he bought himself a Rolls-Royce.”

Victoria, known as Posh Spice in her Spice Girls days, added: “We went to a regular school and we didn’t live in a big house and the minute he made money he went and bought himself a Rolls-Royce.

“One day we’d go to school in the Rolls-Royce and one day we’d go in the van because he’d still work, he was an electrical wholesaler and he was very much a worker.”

Victoria admitted she was mortified at the prospect of being driven to school in the fancy car as she was desperate to fit in at the time.

She said: “Me and my siblings used to beg him, ‘Can we please go to school in the white van?’

“Like, we were mortified at the idea of going in the Rolls-Royce.

“How things have changed! Nowadays, I’d be like, ‘Don’t worry about the van, let’s go in the Roller!’

“But in those days, we just wanted to fit in.”