Victoria Beckham "didn’t have much of a social life" while raising her four children with husband David Beckham.

The Spice Girls star is mum to four kids with the former footballer, and she's revealed the couple had nannies and relied on their parents for help with the kids, but she still struggled to balance her work and personal life with being a mum-of-four.

She told Vogue Australia: "Getting that balance is very difficult. I struggled with that a lot when the children were younger. We’ve never had an enormous amount of staff, if you like. We do have nannies and we do have our parents, who have been amazing. But you do feel like you’re juggling.

"You’re trying to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional. We didn’t have much of a social life when the children were younger, that is just that one thing too much".

Victoria's youngest child - daughter Harper - has just turned 13 and the singer-turned-fashion designer confessed that she feels the couple are now entering a new chapter in their lives as their kids all grow up.

She added: "The kids get older and they flee the nest and have their own passions. Now myself and David are in the next chapter.

"Even Harper, who is 13, has her friendship group, she loves to do her own thing, and we’re super, super close but it definitely feels like that next chapter of our lives together."

Victoria went on to open up about her relationship with husband David after they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. She added: "I have a husband I very much am still in love with, possibly more than when we first met.

"We really laugh. And we really support each other in regards to our careers and passions ... Me and David can go away, just the two of us, and we laugh and we enjoy that time, and I think that’s so rare after so many years. It’s a pinch-me moment every day."