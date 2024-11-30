Victoria Beckham takes just five minutes to do her make-up.

Victoria Beckham doesn't take long to get ready

The 50-year-old designer - who has Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and 13-year-old Harper with husband David Beckham – uses her own brand of products and is very efficient with her daily routine.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I aim to do it within five minutes, which means I apply the concealer and blend with my fingers. I fill in my brows and use FeatherFix to keep them in place.

“Then I apply a Satin Kajal Liner and lashings of our Vast Lash Mascara.

“For lips, I usually use Lip Definer in 02, and finish with Posh Balm for a barely there tinted sheen.”

The former Spice Girls singer stars her day with apple cider vinegar followed by a green smoothie in order to feel her best.

She said: “I have a few rituals that I do to support my everyday health, like a couple of tablespoons of apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach in the morning.

“Then David and I usually have a green smoothie. We add spinach, broccoli, celery, cucumber, avocado, apple, lemon and ginger, so it’s anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants and fibre.”

And if she’s feeling the effects of indulging in alcohol the night before, Victoria has a cure she knows will work.

She explained: “[My facialist] Melanie Grant says if I feel a bit puffy when I wake up in the morning, to stick my head in a bowl of ice-cold water, and I do this often, especially after a couple of glasses of red wine the night before.”

Victoria is also a big believer in LED treatments on her skin.

She said: “I use my LED machine most nights and have really noticed a difference in my skin, but I have to ensure I’m consistent in using it.”