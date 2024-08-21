Victoria Beckham will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary series.

The 50-year-old star - who has been married to footballing legend David Beckham, 49, since 1999 - shot to fame as a member of the Spice Girls in the late 1990s but has since made waves in the field of fashion design and after appearing in the Emmy Award-nominated sports documentary 'Beckham' with her husband, the streaming service has commissioned a series that will focus on her achievements.

A press release read: "Through an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business, access to Victoria, her family, those closest to her and her fashion journey and including never-before-seen archive, the series will tell the story of Victoria’s reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand."

The upcoming series will show Victoria - who has Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and 13-year-old Harper with David - as she "juggles" her life as both a mother and businesswoman.

The release added: "Following husband David Beckham’s doc series chronicling his rise to fame as a successful soccer player and pop culture icon, the upcoming doc promises to get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life."

In 1994, Victoria attended an open audition for a band called Touch and was eventually selected alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Mel B, and Emma Bunton who later broke away from their initial management and became known to the public as the Spice Girls two years later.

The band became the best-selling girl group of all time with hits like 'Wannabe' and 'Viva Forever' and Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice - later forged a solo pop career with tracks like 'Not Such An Innocent Girl'.

Her eponymous clothing label was launched in September 2008 and she created Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2018, shortly after she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her services to fashion.