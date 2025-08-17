Victoria Beckham’s “body-image issues” will reportedly feature in her upcoming documentary.

The 51-year-old former Spice Girl is putting out a new Netflix docuseries which premieres in September, and insiders say it will involve the singer-turned-fashion designer speaking candidly about the impact of decades of pressure from being in the public eye.

Page Six reported the show “reveals how years of negative attention led to body-image issues and a restricted diet”.

An industry insider told the outlet: “When you look back in hindsight at the media environment in the ’90s, it was super hard.

“There was a huge scrutiny on Victoria’s appearance and her weight.

“I think the audience will have some understanding of what she went through.”

Victoria has already admitted “there are tears” in the footage of her three-part show, adding to Bloomberg: “And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone?”

Titled Victoria Beckham, the series follows Victoria as she prepares to stage the largest fashion show of her career during Paris Fashion Week in September 2024 for her eponymous brand.

Her husband, David Beckham, 50, and their children make brief appearances, including Brooklyn, 25, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, though the footage was filmed before the family’s reported recent estrangement.

Victoria’s mis-treatment by the public and British media has already been shown in the 2023 Emmy-winning Netflix docuseries Beckham about her husband David.

It saw her recall being the subject of X-rated chants from crowds at his soccer games, saying, “It’s embarrassing, it’s hurtful.”

Sources also told Page Six her new documentary will see Victoria looking back on archival footage including when TV presenter Chris Evans pushed her to be weighed live on air in 1999 — just two months after she gave birth to Brooklyn.

David has said on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast about Victoria’s strict diet: “Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that.”

She has revealed her occasional indulgence is tequila.

The new documentary is also set to chart Victoria’s journey from Posh Spice to fashion designer, highlighting her struggles to establish and sustain her brand.

Victoria told Bloomberg: “I’ve been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls. And I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions.

“I’ve been in the fashion industry creating my own collections for nearly 20 years. And it’s taken this long for me to feel confident enough in what I do and my brand, knowing that now is the time that I can talk about my past.”