Victoria Monet has confirmed she split from partner John Gaines 10 months ago.

Victoria Monet and John Gaines still have a lot of love each other and are focused on co-parenting their little girl following their breakup

The 35-year-old Grammy winner has explained that she and the 33-year-old fitness trainer - with whom she has three-year-old daughter Hazel - chose to publicly address the end of their relationship in a joint statement to put to bed any hearsay regarding their breakup.

The lengthy social media post began: "With good intentions, we honestly have been avoiding a formal statement about something as natural and as personal as love.

"We originally preferred to keep this out of the public (as announcing this publicly is sure to make pain resurface) but it is becoming more and more difficult to suppress.

"Yes, we have seen all of the questions and extremely false accusations of our origin story and we have thought long and hard about whether we owed it to anyone to explain where we are as we heal, since we understand how social media can magnify the truth or run far with untruths.

"Ultimately we decided to be open and address it in hopes to put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process."

The couple insist they split amicably and there was "no infidelity, toxic behaviour nor drama", and their "number one priority" is their young daughter, who they are "committed" to co-parent.

They went on: "We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship.

"Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore.

"There was no infidelity, toxic behaviour nor drama.

"We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter.

"It simply didn’t work out and that’s okay.

"We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family.

"We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our number 1 priority forever.

"No relationship status can remove or replace that fact. We are committed to doing the inner work and trust that God will place us both where we belong in due time."

The 'On My Mama' hitmaker and her ex concluded by thanking their supporters and asked for "peace and space" as they navigate the change.

They added: "To all of our supporters, friends and family, thank you for your love, care and concern. Please allow us the peace and space to maintain a safe and happy environment to continue to co-parent to the best of our ability for Hazel!

"We plan to remain a family regardless of our public facing title, so please when you see us together with Hazel, be understanding and gentle.

"We appreciate you all for hearing us out and hope to be kept in your well-intentioned prayers. Thank you.

"Sincerely Victoria and John."

The family's last major public appearance came when the three of them walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in February.