Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident

The WWE co-founder was issued a misdemeanour summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident after the vehicle he was driving went into the back of another car before hitting a guardrail.

The incident happened in Connecticut at around 9am last Thursday (24.07.25) and according to a crash report obtained by TMZ, the 79-year-old businessman was travelling northbound on Route 15 in Westport when his 2024 Bentley ran into the back of a 2023 BMW 430 before hitting a median wooden-beam guardrail.

Debris from the collision then flew into the left side of the two-lane road, and a third vehicle, a southbound Ford Fusion then ran into it.

The force of the impact was so severe, the airbags were deployed on both Vince's car and the BMW and all three cars had to be towed from the scene.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts and no major injuries were reported, though the guardrail suffered around 30 feet of damage.

Photos from the scene of the accident showed the car belonging to Vince - who will appear in court next month - sustained severe damage on both sides near the front wheels, while the driver-side fender was scraped, dented and detached, and glass from a rear tail light was missing.

The accident happened the same day that Vince's friend, Hulk Hogan, died at the age of 71, and he later paid tribute to the wrestling legend.

He wrote on X: “The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world.

"He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.

"His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled - and made him the consummate performer.

"He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.

“He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, ‘Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him.”

Vince stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE in June 2022 amid an investigation over allegations he had paid a former employee $3 million to hide their affair.

The investigation ended in November that year, and the following January he was unanimously elected executive chairman of the board.

However, he resigned from WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, a year later after he was sued by ex-employee Janel Grant for "physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking", allegations which he denied.