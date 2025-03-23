Vincent D'Onofrio has been "introverted [his] whole life".

Vincent D'Onofrio is a self-confessed introvert

The 65-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success during his career, starring in shows such as 'Daredevil' and 'Hawkeye' - but Vincent has only recently learned the importance of celebrating his own triumphs.

Asked to reveal the last thing he's learned about himself, Vincent told PEOPLE: "I’ve been introverted my whole life, so everything I do is an effort to break that way of living. I’m still learning that I can put myself out there and celebrate when I accomplish things."

Vincent has also confessed to being superstitious.

The Hollywood star - who has daughter Leila, 33, and sons Elias, 25, and Luka, 17 - shared: "The new one is if you’re walking with a loved one, you don’t let anything get between you. Like you don’t pass on either side of a pole, you go the same way. It’s supposed to be good luck."

Meanwhile, Vincent previously insisted that fame and success hasn't changed how he approaches his work.

The actor tries to find a healthy balance between his work life and his family life.

He told Yahoo: "I just think that if people are being controlled by their boss or the powers that be to work more than they should, really, for the money they earn, or at the expense of their life outside of work, I really don't like that.

"I'll speak for myself: I have the same work ethic as I did when I got paid nothing to act as I do when I get paid good to act. My ethic doesn't change. And the idea of somebody trying to get more than they deserve from me, in an amount of hours during the day? The other half of my life is too important to avoid."