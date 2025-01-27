The Vivienne has been remembered at a funeral service attended by a host of fellow celebrities.

The Vivienne has been remembered at a funeral service attended by a host of fellow celebrities

The drag queen - whose real name was James Lee Williams - won the first-ever series 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK ' in 2019 but passed away in early January at the age of 32, and on Monday (27.01.25), a string of famous faces paid their respects.

The service took place at St Margaret's Church in Bodelwyddan, Wales, close to where the TV star grew up and went to school, and the performer was remembered with flowers that spelled out the famous drag moniker and another that read "Son".

Amongst the mourners were Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, Steps star Ian 'H' Watkins and former 'How Clean Is Your House?' host Kim Woodburn.

Claire Sweeney - who is known for her work in musical theatre and currently stars in 'Coronation Street' - was also in attendance, as was former 'X Factor' contestant Marcus Collins.

Fellow 'Drag' Race' contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz, Danny Beard and Cheryl Hole also arrived to remember their friend and former co-star.

JLS singer Aston Merrygold was also there, just months after he and The Vivenne had starred together in a new West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's version of 'The Wizard of Oz'.

The drag icon had taken on the role of the Wicked Witch of the West and a pointed hat was placed amongst the floral tributes.

A crown and sceptre - which were granted to James at the end of the 'Drag Race' final - carried into the church just before the coffin.

James' famous moniker came from a passion for Vivienne Westwood clothing, and some mourners were spotted wearing badges bearing the fashion house's logo on their lapels.

The former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant was starring as the Childcatcher in a touring production of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' in Blackpool and played the role for the final time just days before the tragedy occurred.

No cause of death has been announced as yet for the former 'Celebrity Hunted' contestant but police confirmed that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding The Vivienne's passing.

On January 5, a spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."