Vogue Williams hates her name.

Vogue Williams doesn't like her name

The 39-year-old model - who has children Theodore, six, Gigi, five, and Otto, two, with husband Spencer Matthews - was teased in her teens because of her unusual moniker and is baffled as to why her parents chose something so "tacky".

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “Vogue is just very, very tacky. It’s cigarettes and a Range Rover.

“It’s not like [my mum] was some Jimi Hendrix kind of vibe person. She was very, very well behaved.”

Noting she wasn't bothered until she started getting teased in her teens, she added: “Then around 18 and 19, it got cool again, and now I’m kind of going into the territory of, like, when I’m a granny, people saying, ‘Who? Granny Vogue?’”

Although Vogue and Spencer are frequently in the public eye, the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcaster has hired someone to look after her social media accounts and is trying to be online less because she thinks the internet has grown increasingly "negative".

She said: “To be honest, we keep a lot of stuff private. We’re open enough online.

“I don’t have to be online too much. I think it’s become quite a negative landscape. Look at that Coldplay couple. That just wouldn’t have happened 15 years ago, and it’s just gone viral. And everyone forgets there are families behind that who are really struggling. We’re just turning it into memes...

“I’ve been in the firing line of so many things, and I’m like anybody else, it can deeply affect you. There’s nothing you can control about it.

“You know your own truth. You know what’s going on in our life. We know it’s all bulls***. We all know they’re just bored.”

However, Vogue recently received a message from a woman who wanted to apologise for a message she had sent her almost two years ago.

She recalled: “She said, ‘I’m really sorry I was having such a bad day that day. And I just, like, reread that message I sent you because something popped up on my phone from your stories.'

“I thought, fair play to you. You’ve actually come back after all that time and apologised – that’s really impressive.”