Vogue Williams saved Spencer Matthews from alcoholism.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews married in 2018

The 36-year-old reality TV star tied the knot with Vogue Williams, 38, - with whom he has children Theodore, five, Gigi, four and Otto, two - in 2018 and Spencer admitted Vogue is responsible for his healthier lifestyle.

When asked what his motivation was for his lifestyle overhaul, Spencer replied "Vogue".

He added to heat magazine: "When we first started dating, I was a bad alcoholic. I would drink really early in the day, most days, and often to excess. It started to get to the stage where I felt quite a lot of shame towards my behaviour. I knew it was wrong, but I was struggling to stop it - that's the first time I began to notice that it was actually a problem and not something I had control over.

"Around that time, I met Vogue and we started our relationship and when she got pregnant, it was a big of a wake up call for me. I didn't want to be that kind of father. I wanted to be present for my kids. So I went sober. I completely knocked it on the head one day and I did just under four years of total abstinence. Now, I drink if I feel like drinking but it's not problematic and scary anymore."

Spencer is currently training to run 30 marathons in 30 days across the Jordanian Desert and admitted he isn't sure how he will cope without Vogue for a month.

He said: "I'll miss them terrible. I'm useless with stuff like that. I call Vogue 15 times a day when we're not together. I'm not good at being without my family. This will be the second longest time I've ever spent away from them. It'll be tough , particularly if you're sleep-deprived and exhausted as your emotions get the better of you far more easily. This will be a physical journey but also quite an emotional one."