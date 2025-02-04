Former NFL star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt are expecting their second child together.

NFL legend JJ Watt and wife Kealia Watt expecting 2nd child together

The couple - who married in the Bahamas in 2020 and welcomed son Koa in the world in October 2022 - took to social media to reveal their family is to grow further later this year.

In a joint caption, they wrote: "Can’t wait to welcome new love into our lives."

The couple - who became minority investors in Burnley Football Club in 2023 - also shared several pictures on their Instagram grid and Stories.

One picture on former Houston Texans defensive end JJ's Stories featured their boy looking up at his mother's baby bump.

JJ, who appeared to be wearing a Burnley FC baseball cap in the photos, wrote: "Koa slightly sceptical [laughing emojis]"

But another photo featured Koa lovingly giving Kealia's baby bump a kiss.

JJ played in the NFL for 12 seasons, mostly for the Texans before finishing his career at the Arizona Cardinals from 2021 to 2022.

The star recently revealed Koa is "really loving sports" just like his father and mother, who was a pro soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash.

JJ told PEOPLE: "He's really loving sports.

"He's got his own little basketball hoop and he loves to put the ball in the hoop.

"He's got some mini hockey sticks and he's finally learning how to use two hands on the hockey stick, which is great.

"We obviously love sports because of everything that they teach kids.

"They teach discipline, they teach hard work, they teach teamwork. They teach how to deal with winning and losing, how to deal with adversity.

"We've experienced that our whole lives, so we're really looking forward to him participating, as long as he wants to, and it seems so far like he's interested."