The ‘Batwoman’ actress can get lonely when she is working in Los Angeles as it means spending months away from her loved ones in the UK, but she’s realised she isn’t the only one in the same position so takes comfort from having others to share her woes with.

She told HELLO! Fashion magazine: “My family is here in England, so London is home. Home is where your family is, isn’t it?

“The cast are like your family when you’re away from home and on a set in Hollywood. I’ve had times where I’ve felt really lonely in the middle of a job in a hotel room by myself.

“At the end of the day, most people are in the same boat. Everybody’s away from their families. Everyone has something going on back home.

“That loneliness just goes because you are their family.”

The 30-year-old star – who began modelling when she was just 13 years old before landing her first acting roles later in her teens – struck up a particular bond with ‘Sheroes’ co-star Isabelle Fuhrman because of their shared past experiences.

She said: “I really like it, because there is an unspoken understanding between us about the challenges of growing up in this industry.

“It creates an instant camaraderie because you’ve been navigating such a unique world from such a young age, and we support each other.

“There’s an additional layer of trust and connection through life experience. You see a lot on sets…”

But the former ‘Hollyoaks’ actress still has moments that are “really low”, so is doing her best to work on herself.

She said: “There are so few people that can relate to your life that the lows are really low.

“But I’m always working on myself, as I know that most of my artist friends are as well.

“I usually turn to my support system. Family, friends, therapy.

“When I put my mental health first, I try to achieve little goals throughout the day as it gives me a sense of accomplishment and momentum which is important in this industry.”