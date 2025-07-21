Nikki Garcia wants a man with "edge".

The 41-year-old WWE star split from Dancing With the Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev after two years of marriage in 2024 and has revealed that she would love her new partner to have "swag".

Nikki told People: "I need edge. I like a proper boy, but if he's too proper, I'm like, 'Hmm I can't do it.' So I want edge, I want swag, but I want someone who can run a boardroom, who can get in the gym."

The Total Divas star revealed that Chris Hemsworth and Channing Tatum are her ideal celebrity men.

She said in conversation with fellow wrestler Natalya Neidhart: "I've always thought more... I'm like Chris Hemsworth, like Troy-type of girl, or Channing Tatum."

Nikki also confessed that she would be open to taking part in the Netflix series Love Is Blind – the reality show where men and women date and get engaged before they meet in person.

She said: "I have to say, I feel like Love Is Blind could be really cool because to meet people, never see them and then see who I connect with – that'd be pretty cool."

Nikki revealed earlier this month that she isn't interested in dating as she is focused on looking after her and Artem's son Matteo, four, as well as her career in wrestling and on TV.

Speaking to her twin sister Brie Garcia on their The Nikki and Brie Show podcast, she said: "At his age right now, I get so much love that I realise this is all the love I need and want right now."

Garcia revealed in May that she and Artem were in a "great place" following their divorce.

She explained: "Artem and I, right now, are in a great place. We are co-parenting so amazing, and it makes Matteo's life so amazing.

"And I don't want it any other way. That's why when all of this came up, it sucks because things in Matteo's world right now (are) so great because Artem and I are so on the same page and I want that."

Nikki added: "I don't want hate towards Artem. We're in a good place right now. I hope we stay in that great place for Matteo because it makes Matteo so happy."