Joseph Baena is open to making a reality show

The 26-year-old actor - who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger - has already thought about starring on a reality TV series, but he fears that the editing process could portray him in a negative light.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Joseph explained: "I’ve always thought that doing something like that, like a reality show, might take me away from the movie career.

"But honestly, if it’s something that’s in good spirits, something that’s not so dramatic where I look like a weirdo or like a jerk, you know? Then I’m super open to it."

Joseph got his real estate license back in 2021, and he's suggested that he could make a show about his business interests.

He said: "Real estate is something that I enjoy doing and enjoy working in.

"I’m also working really hard at that. And so, to do a TV show would be great. You know, why not?"

Joseph is also convinced that his dad will always support him regardless of what decision he makes.

He shared: "[He’s] always just telling me, do the reps, do the work and do the classes. That’s what I’ve been doing and we’re working our way up."

By contrast, Joseph previously admitted that his dad's fame and success has complicated his own life.

Speaking to E! News, the actor explained: "I think with anyone that's had a high-succeeding parent, it's just going to be difficult.

"People always discredit them, say, 'You only got that because of your parents, you only got that because of X, Y and Z.' It's hard, but it's just something that you have to live with. Know within yourself that if you're putting in the work and you're actually doing it, then none of that should matter."