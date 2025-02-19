The Wanted 2.0 have postponed their first UK concert due to Max George recovering from his second heart operation.

Max George's second heart surgery has 'set him back a little bit' on his road to recovery

The 36-year-old singer was set to perform as part of the two-man lineup of the 'Glad You Came' boy band alongside bandmate Siva Kaneswaran, also 36, at Manchester Cathedral on February 27.

Unfortunately, Max's latest surgery has "set [him] back a little bit" and he won't be fit enough in time to play the gig.

In a video update on social media, Max said: “My second heart opp has just set me back a little bit with my recovery, and I’m just not going to be well enough in time. Yeah, [I’m] obviously so gutted."

The pair vowed to reschedule the show in the "near future".

Max continued: “Me and Siva are just working out now when we’re gonna do it, which we 100 per cent will. We just need to figure out a date in the near future.”

Thanking fans for their support, he added: “But thanks again for all your support. Siva’s been awesome, as always, and we can’t wait to get this venture going. It’s just one of them things. It’s a bummer, but I’ll see you very, very soon. Love you.”

Max underwent emergency surgery in December after a sudden heart problem put him in need of a pacemaker, but he had to have another operation due to "pulling the pacemaker wires out of the heart wall" risking "bleeding on the heart".

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I was trying to get back to good health but was still having a flickering sensation for weeks after I had my pacemaker fitted and it was gradually getting worse and worse.

"When my heart rate went up, it was causing a shock in my heart which was making me jump all the time. My chest was shaking."

Just before Christmas, it was discovered that Max had been suffering from an atrioventricular block, which caused his heart to beat abnormally.

The pop star was booked to go in for surgery again in mid-January, but became increasingly worried about it all and lost sleep the night before.

He said: "The night before, I was really nervous, I didn’t sleep much.

“I was worried it could go wrong again and felt anxious that it could bleed out."

Max then needed to undergo a lung biopsy after doctors found an enlarged lymph, and he was warned that the invasive operation could damage his vocal cords permanently.

He said: "The doctor did warn me there is a small chance that I could lose my voice. That was pretty worrying, but I decided I needed to take the risk. The biopsy was pretty gnarly, it’s a camera with prongs on the end that goes down your throat. It was painful. The recovery was tough, I had chest pain and was coughing up blood for five days."

Thankfully, Max received the all-clear.