Max George will be spending Christmas in hospital.

Max George has been rushed to hospital

The 36-year-old pop star - who is best known for being part of the boyband The Wanted alongside Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuinness and the late Tom Parker - took to social media on Thursday (12.12.24) to reveal that he had started to feel "really unwell" earlier in the week and will to have surgery after doctors discovered some heart problems.

He wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart.

"I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet.

It’s gonna be a difficult few weeks / months… and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn’t exactly what I had planned!"

The 'Glad You Came' hitmaker - who is currently dating former soap actress Maisie Smith - admitted that the whole ordeal had come as a "huge shock" to him but is glad that things were dealt with as soon as possible, even if it means he will be spending the festive period in bed.

He said: " But, as always, I’m surrounded with love and support from my wonderful partner Maisie, her family, my family and friends.. and I’m 100% in the best place.

"Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a set back, it’s something I’ll take on with all I’ve got! I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was.

"Apologies if I bore you with updates in the coming weeks..I’ve probably got a month in a bed and there’s not THAT much to do!"

Max was inundated with words of support from his fans and friends in the comments, with bandmate Siva writing: "Here for you brother. Rest up and get well soon."

Perez Hilton said: "Oh no!!!!!!! Sending you all of the healing!!!"

Westlife star Nicky Byrne wrote: "Get well soon Max", whilst JLS singer Marvin Humes said: "Sorry to hear you’re not well geezer..you’re strong and will fight through..big love mate."