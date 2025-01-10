Warwick Davis is set to receive the BAFTA Fellowship at the BAFTA Film Awards.

Warwick Davis will receive the honour in February

The 54-year-old actor will receive the accolade at the awards show on February 16, and Warwick has described the Fellowship as an "incredible honour".

The movie star - who appeared in the 'Harry Potter' film series and the 'Star Wars' franchise - said in a statement: "The Fellowship, to me, embodies the spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration that BAFTA stands for. This recognition is not just about the body of work I’ve contributed but also about the people who’ve stood by me and the audiences who have made this journey worthwhile."

Warwick has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism, and he's dedicated his career to creating a more inclusive industry.

He said: "I accept this Fellowship in honour of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset.

"I also want to acknowledge the wonderful colleagues and friends who’ve worked behind the scenes - costumers, make-up artists, camera crews - who quietly and tirelessly pour their hearts into every production. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible honour."

Warwick also insisted that he has no intention of resting on his laurels.

The film star - who played the title character in 1988's 'Willow' - said: "I look forward to continuing to champion fresh perspectives, advocate for better representation, and inspire the next generation of storytellers to dream big. Thank you, BAFTA, for believing in my journey."

Sara Putt, the chair of BAFTA, has hailed Warwick as a "talented, much loved and truly inspiring figure".

She added: "From his iconic performances to his advocacy for greater inclusion and representation on and off-screen, Warwick has had a remarkable impact on cinema and been profoundly influential in fostering a more inclusive and caring society."