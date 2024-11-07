Warwick Davis’ late film star wife left him more than £500,000 in her will.

Warwick Davis’ late film star wife left him more than £500,000 in her will

The ‘Willow’ actor, 54, was left shattered when his partner Samantha died on 24 March – with the actor announcing her passing nearly a month later in an emotional statement in which he hailed her as his “favourite human”.

It has now emerged Warwick was designated as the sole trustee, with documents seen by The Sun showing her estate was worth £536,830 when she died.

Her final will was signed in 1998 and went unchanged for the rest of her life.

Warwick opened up about his wife’s health after she was rushed to hospital with sepsis in 2018, telling The Sun her health dramatically declined ahead of a family caravan holiday.

The actor met Samantha on the set of ‘Willow’ in 1988 and they married three years later.

He said in his statement announcing her death: “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.

“Without Sammy, there would have been no ‘Tenable’ quiz show, no ‘Willow’ series. No ‘Idiot Abroad Series 3’.”

Warwick added his late wife was his most “trusted confidante” and an “ardent supporter of everything I did in my career”.

The couple’s children, Harrison and Annabelle, added in their tribute: “Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers

“Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

Actress Samantha’s dad Peter was an extra alongside her in ‘Willow’ and she had achondroplasia – a bone growth disorder that causes disproportionate dwarfism.

Warwick was born with Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita – a rare genetic form of dwarfism – that was inherited by his and Samantha’s two kids.

He previously revealed how his and Samantha’s conditions resulted in the deaths of two of their babies.

The first, Lloyd, died after nine days as his lungs were too small to support normal function and they lost son George when Samantha was 19 weeks pregnant.

Warwick said the deaths brought him closer to his wife, adding: “That kind of stuff just makes you stronger.”