Warwick Davis reportedly may accuse a hospital of medical negligence in the wake of his wife’s death.

The ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Willow’ star, 54, was left devastated when his fellow actor wife Samantha Davis died on 24 March, 2024 aged 53.

He has now instructed law firm Irwin Mitchell to represent his family following her death, according to Mail Online.

The outlet added specialist medical negligence solicitor Madeline Nugent is working with the company to “further investigate the circumstances of her death”.

It said coroner Mrs Jean Harkin announced on Thursday (09.01.25) her inquest would answer questions about the circumstances around Samantha’s passing.

In a report in which it said Warwick could end up suing over his wife’s death, the Mail revealed the actor and his daughter Annabelle, 27, were due to take part in the proceedings.

They were held remotely on Thursday from Inner West London Coroner's Court.

But the hearing was adjourned before any evidence was presented to the court as Warwick was unable to connect remotely.

Counsel for the Davis family, William Chapman, told the court the actor’s web connection kept “dropping out” – before suggesting the hearing be adjourned to ensure that Warwick could follow the inquest and fully contribute.

Assistant coroner Mrs Harkin told the court: “Warwick Davis most likely would like to be part of this inquest process.

“At the next hearing I will make sure there is nothing in my diary that day... I will give it a full day when I relist.”

Mr Chapman replied: “We are content with your suggestion and are grateful for it.”

The inquest is set to hear whether the treatment Samantha received at University College London Hospital for a spinal condition contributed to her death.

She died after falling ill with sepsis in 2019 which led to intensive care treatment, sparking operations on her spine that were undertaken at University College London Hospital.