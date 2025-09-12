Sir Elton John feels "so proud" of Watford Football Club.

Sir Elton John is a life-long fan of the club

The 78-year-old pop star began supporting the English soccer team as a child, and Watford have just released a new jersey marking 50 years since he became the club's chairman.

In the launch video for the new jersey, Elton says: "My passion for this club has never died, and I'm so proud of this club, ever since I was five years old when we played in blue and there were two rickety old stands.

"What can I say? It's in my heart and my soul, you can't get rid of it. The supporters of this club have always been in my heart."

Watford said: "Our beloved Honorary Life President has been heavily involved in the design of this unique collectors’ item, which is inspired by his Diamonds album artwork.

"Elton has cheered Watford on from the terraces since the age of six – when we still played in blue.

"In true fairytale fashion, he went on to mastermind the club’s rise from the Fourth Division to second place in the top flight in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

"European football and an FA Cup final followed, and it would be fair to say that Elton changed the trajectory and future of the club forever."

The new kit features a number of nods to Elton's music career and his time in charge of the club.

Watford said: "The shirt is made from a bespoke polyester knit with a star design sublimation. The Watford crest and Kelme logos are in contrasting silver and the hem features the ‘Happy Hornet’ badge which was the club logo when Elton became Chairman.

"The collar and sleeve cuffs feature more stars - synonymous with Elton’s styling - and on the reverse is an embossed print of one of Elton’s most famous song lyrics, ‘Your Song’."

Elton previously admitted that he still feels a strong connection to Watford, even though he no longer owns the club.

He told the BBC: "As I've said many times before, Watford Football Club has done more for me in my lifetime than I ever did for it.

"Along with the stand being named after me here at Vicarage Road, I feel very specially treated. And, even coming back here on a non-matchday, there's still a buzz for me because this was where I fell in love with football and my club."