Wayne Bridge has undergone a hair transplant.

The 44-year-old former footballer -who has Jaydon, 17, from a previous relationship and Parker, 10, and nine-year-old Carter with wife Frankie - had 4,085 hairs implanted into the thinning areas of his scalp using the advanced Direct Hair Implantation technique in order to boost his confidence after seeing his locks begin to thin over the last decade.

He said: “I had the hair transplant because I wanted to boost my confidence. I have been suffering from hair loss since my mid-30s and I just felt it would give me a bit of a boost to get it sorted."

Wayne had the full support of his pop star wife in undergoing the treatment.

He added: “I told Frankie what I was doing and she was really supportive. She said ‘go for it’ and supports anything that makes me feel better about myself.”

The 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' winner underwent the procedure at DHI Global’s Clinic close to Harley Street in central London because its techniques limit the downtime and he wanted to have the treatment in the UK.

He said: “What I particularly like about this treatment is that you don’t have to have your entire head shaved. They literally pick the donor hairs out and then implant them directly where you have the bald spots with very little fuss. There is very little disturbance to the scalp and the final results are completely natural.

“It means the downtime after the operation is minimal and I can quickly get back to doing what I love, which is staying fit and enjoying time with my family.

Wayne thinks it is "great" more men are choosing to undergo hair transplants, with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Phil Tufnell among the stars of the sports world to have had the procedure.

He said: “I used to like wearing my hair long but my thinning hair became more noticeable when I grew it. I thought of just shaving it all off but a better solution was a hair transplant. You hear about women having procedures to improve their appearance all the time and it is great that it is no big deal for men now, too.

“It is great that we can all be open about it and hopefully we will inspire more men to seek help. The boost in confidence can be really good for your mental health.”

