Wayne Osmond has died aged 73.

Wayne Osmond has died aged 73

World-renowned as one of the members of beloved family music act The Osmonds, the singer’s family announced on Thursday (02.01.25) he died peacefully on New Year’s Day surrounded by his wife and children.

They said in a statement obtained by ABC affiliate KTVX: “His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world.”

Addressing his fervent faith, the tribute added: “He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert.

“We love him and will miss him dearly.”

A cause of death has not yet been released – but Wayne’s brother Merrill added to KTVX his brother suffered a “massive stroke”.

Wayne’s daughter Amy Cook also took to Facebook to announce her father’s death, calling him a “beloved husband and father”.

She said he had “passed away peacefully” surrounded by “his loving wife and five children”.

Wayne was married to Kathlyn White and the couple had five children.

The singer is also survived by his siblings Virl, Tom, Alan, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie and Jimmy.

Born in 1951 and raised in Ogden, Utah, Wayne teamed up with his brothers to form a barbershop quartet.

The group then expanded to include their brothers Alan, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy.

He survived cancer and battled cognitive and hearing impairments from childhood.

Wayne told ‘Coping’ magazine how his health went downhill while touring with his brothers in 1994: “One day when I was working in Branson, I noticed I couldn’t play my saxophone anymore because my head would start throbbing.

“And my knees would fall out from under me when I was on stage. This all began happening within a week.”

Wayne was then diagnosed with ependymoma cancer and endured a 17-hour surgery to remove a tumour, followed by weeks of radiation therapy before he was allowed to return to the stage.