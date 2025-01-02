Wayne Osmond’s brother Jay believes the late singer has had a “spectacular” reunion in the afterlife with their parents.

The Osmonds performer’s death aged 73 was announced by his family in a joint statement on Thursday (02.01.25), and his fellow entertainer sibling has now paid his own personal tribute in the wake of his passing.

Jay Osmond, 69, said on Facebook: “A true legend has left the Earth. My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne.

“It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey.

“Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings.

“He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades. What gives me joy is to know that my brother ‘Wings’ has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now.”

Referring to their mother Olive May, who died in 2004, and father George Virl Osmond, who passed away in 2007, Jay signed off his emotional post:

“The reunion he must’ve had with Father and Mother I’m sure was spectacular!”

Wayne was the second-oldest of the original Osmond Brothers singers and the fourth oldest of the nine Osmond children.

Alongside his siblings Alan, Merrill and Jay, he started began singing in a barbershop quartet in 1958 – before the brothers were discovered in 1961 and shot to global fame.

Wayne played guitar in the band and married Kathlyn White in 1974, and they had five children – three daughters and two sons.

In 2012, he had a stroke which left him unable to play guitar.

He last appeared with The Osmonds in 2018 and would go on to perform a year later with his brothers as a birthday present to their sister Marie.

Wayne’s official cause of death has not yet been released, but his brother Merrill told KTVX his brother suffered a “massive stroke” before passing away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.