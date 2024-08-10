No wedding date for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott still don't have a wedding date.

The couple got engaged in August 2023 but a year later, they still have no concrete plans to tie the knot.

Jonathan, 46, told Entertainment Tonight: "I have no updates. I wish I had more exciting news. We just got back from Europe. We just had our daughter's birthday party, and then we had another event and a charity thing. We don't even feel settled in yet, but we have determined that we are gonna figure it out soon."

Zooey was previously married to Jacob Pechenik and the pair share kids Elsie, nine, and Charlie, seven, together.

Meanwhile, Jonathan previously revealed that the loved-up couple are planning an "intimate" wedding.

Jonathan - who started dating Zooey in 2019 - told Us Weekly: "The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception. It’s going to be a blast."

Jonathan and Zooey, 44, were "very different people" during their younger years but he suggested that their interests and ambitions have become more closely aligned over recent times.

He said: "I mean, we’ve both been married before, but even when we were younger, you’re looking for different things, and who knows what we were looking for at that time?"