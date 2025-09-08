Hunter Doohan has slammed "weird videos on TikTok" that spread rumours about himself and his Wednesday co-stars.

Hunter Doohan stars alongside Jenna Ortega

The 31-year-old actor - who plays Tyler Galpin in the hit Netflix show - has expressed his frustrations with some of the rumours he's recently seen online.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast - which has been shared with Us Weekly - Hunter explains: "The Wednesday fans, every interaction I’ve had with them in real life has been so great. And online [everything] is mostly positive.

"It’s not the fans of the show — there’s honestly been these weird videos on TikTok that have spread rumours about me and Jenna and Emma [Myers] and other cast member’s personal lives are just so not true."

Hunter has struggled to deal with the rumours, and he wasn't sure whether to address the misinformation or not.

The actor said: "This stuff gets spread around and people believe it. Sometimes it makes me want to protect myself more and not share anything from my personal life, and sometimes I want to comment on [it]. Surely people aren’t believing this s***?"

Some fans have speculated about Hunter's relationship with Jenna, but the actor insists he doesn't have any issues with his co-stars.

Hunter - who married Fielder Jewett in 2022 - said: "I got to go to Sydney for an event for part 2 of Wednesday season 1, but I couldn’t go to the London premiere because I was here [in New Zealand] shooting [a movie]. I even posted it where I was like, ‘Oh, I wish I could be there'. And there’s rumours — I saw one where Jenna didn’t allow me to go, which is so not true.

"There was a rumour that my husband didn’t let me go because he is jealous of Jenna. I was like, ‘You guys. Can we be so f****** for real right now?'"

Hunter insists that the rumours about himself and Jenna are entirely false.

He said: "My husband — for the record — did not tell me not to go to the Wednesday premiere because he’s jealous of Jenna. Grow up."