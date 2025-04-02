Wendy Williams’ fans are rallying around her amid her fierce battle over her guardianship.

The TV host, who was placed under guardianship in 2022, has been vocal about the restrictions she faces and has questioned the decision to keep her in a legal situation she believes has lasted too long.

As protests took place outside her assisted living facility in New York City and Los Angeles on Tuesday (01.04.25) Wendy spoke to People about her situation – expressing her gratitude for the support from her followers.

She said: “It feels very good to see the support of my fans up close.”

Wendy made the comment while waving from her window inside her facility, adding: “They have posters and t-shirts. I love nothing better than to stop and pose.

“Why am I still a ward? It’s been too damn long.”

Wendy added her accommodation in a “memory unit” was a “f****** dump”.

She also expressed frustration over her confinement, stating: “I need you know everything I do, I do right here in this bedroom, you know, in this bed.”

The #FreeWendy movement has gained traction since Wendy was placed under guardianship, with fans pushing for her release.

Wendy added about her chances of regaining her freedom: “It will absolutely 1,000 per cent happen. “When I get out of the situation, I’m staying in New York where I’m comfortable.

“I can’t wait to fall in love.”

She also slammed the media narratives about her, stating if anyone else is speaking on her behalf, it’s “stupid bulls***”.

Wendy has been open about her difficult living conditions.

In a February interview, she revealed she was living in the “memory unit” – a place for individuals with memory loss.

She described it as “very suffocating” and “very lonely”.

Despite claims from her guardianship she is cognitively impaired, Wendy insists she is not incapacitated.

She has declared: “I feel fantastic. I’m not incapacitated.”