Wendy Williams was reportedly moved to the memory care unit of her assisted living facility.

The 60-year-old former talk show host is living under a court-appointed guardianship at a New York wellness facility and was photographed arriving at Miami International Airport on Saturday (15.02.25), ahead of her dad Thomas Williams Sr’s 94th birthday celebrations – after Wendy had previously expressed uncertainty about whether she would be able to attend due to her conservatorship.

It’s now been reported she was put in a “memory unit” after eight months at the centre.

A source told TMZ she was initially placed on the third floor of the facility, where residents could move freely/

One staff member told the outlet she had gotten access to alcohol.

Shortly afterwards, a decision was made to transfer the star to the fifth-floor memory care unit, the outlet said.

It was reported she would not have unrestricted access to the elevator in the unit.

But TMZ’s report said the unit was at capacity, and while waiting for a room to become available, staff stationed employees outside Wendy’s room on the third floor to prevent her from accessing the restaurant.

Employees also reportedly told her that the restaurant was closed for construction.

A room on the fifth floor became available a few days later, and Wendy was apparently moved there, where she has remained for several months.

In a TMZ documentary, she said she had only been outside the centre twice in 30 days, both times for dentist appointments.

Despite the placement in a memory care unit, Wendy’s cognitive abilities were not in question, the employee said. They said: “Wendy doesn’t have good and bad days. She’s the same all the time.

“You can tell her something today and two weeks later she’ll remember it. Her memory is fine.”

Wendy has been under a financial conservatorship since 2022, with a court-appointed guardian managing her finances.

She has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, her care team confirmed in February 2024.