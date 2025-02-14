Wendy Williams has insisted that she "doesn't belong" in a mental health facility.

The 60-year-old star - who hosted her eponymous talk show from 2008 until 2022 before Sherri Shepherd took over her slot - has been placed under the guardianship of lawyer Sabrina Morrissey as she battles health conditions including primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia but insisted that she shouldn't be in the "prison" in which she has been placed.

She told ABC News in a recorded phone call: "I'm still in prison, so to speak. This is the memory unit, that's what it's called and it's true that the people who live here don't remember anything.

"Some are in their sixties, some are in their eighties. I don't belong here at all! I leave my room to order lunch, everything g is on this floor and, by the way, I have everything right here in the bedroom.

"These people who live here, they're nice people but, it's not my cup of tea at all and it's very expensive. $18,000 a month, out of my money."

The former DJ claimed that she has simply been "accused of" having demential and she insisted that she is unlike anyone in the facility in which she currently lives.

She said: "No, that's what I've been accused of, believe it or not. Frontotemporal dementia? How dare you? And how do you prove it by keeping me locked here?

"I can't go out, you have to have keys to open the door. Take the elevator to go downstairs? Keys! This is like...this is like being in prison!"

"You think I wanna be here with these people? I am telling you, I am not like any single person here!"