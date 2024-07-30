‘West Side Story’ dancer and actor Bobby Banas has died aged 90.

The accomplished performer passed away from pneumonia on Monday (29.07.24) at an assisted living facility in Encino, California, his 59-year-old son – the director and photographer Eden Tyler Banas – told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (30.07.24.)

Bobby’s official Instagram account also shared the news of his death, with a post on Monday that said: “Today was the day that Bobby Banas chose to soar up into the infinite light of the heavens above.

“A son, brother, father, grandfather and a true legend of stage and screen.

“You played with the best of them. You touched and taught so many, gave of your talents and generosity always with a laugh and funny sense of humour. “Thanks for being the best pop a kid could ask for. I will love you forever and ever... I know the dance party up above is going to be amazing!!!”

Probably best known for playing ‘Jets’ gang member Joyboy in 1961’s ‘West Side Story’ musical, Bobby was also cast as a chimney sweep in ‘Mary Poppins’ three years later.

His other notable film appearances include a dancing role in ‘Made in Paris’ – and he kissed Marilyn Monroe in the 1960 musical comedy ‘Let’s Make Love’.

He also had parts in Elvis Presley’s ‘Girl Happy’ film, 1958’s ‘Damn Yankees’, ‘Babes In Toyland’ from 1961 and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’.

Born in New York on 22 September, 1933, Bobby started taking dance lessons as a teen.

He attended the Hollywood Professional High School and Hollywood High, and became a member of the Michael Panaieff Children’s Ballet Company.

Bobby won a new legion of fans in 2012 when a clip of him surfaced of him and others dancing the ‘Nitty Gritty’ on a 1964 episode of CBS’ ‘The Judy Garland Show’ went viral.