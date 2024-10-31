Ed Westwick is to be a father for the first time.

The former 'Gossip Girl' actor and his wife Amy Jackson took to Instagram on Thursday (31.10.24) to share a series of photographs showcasing the brunette beauty's growing bump.

The post had no caption so it is currently unknown when Amy - who also has five-year-old son Andreas with former partner George Panayiotou - is due to give birth.

The happy news comes two months after the couple got married in a lavish ceremony on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

And after tying the knot, the 32-year-old actress admitted she was excited to "build a future" with her new husband.

She gushed to People magazine: "For me, [marrying Ed] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments.

"It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all."

Ed, 37, added: "This all represents a new level of energy for a new adventure — the best one you can possibly have.

"I spent my life wondering who she would be, and then I found her."

And the pair expressed their desire to grow "their little family" in the future, with Ed already a doting stepfather to Andrews.

Amy said at the time: "I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day too."

Months before their wedding, the pair celebrated their engagement earlier this year with loved ones and friends at the French restaurant L’Atelier Robuchon in London.

Ed told the Daily Mail at the time: “Planning this evening has got us really excited for our wedding. It’s been so special to gather our friends and family to celebrate.”