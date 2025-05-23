Ed Westwick says becoming a father has been “beautiful” and “amazing”.

Ed Westwick shares how fatherhood changed his life

The 37-year-old ‘Gossip Girl’ actor and his wife Amy Jackson welcomed son Oscar in March and Ed admitted nothing prepared him for how wonderful fatherhood is.

He told PEOPLE: “Very amazing, very beautiful. Nothing can prepare you. Incredibly surreal and just this wave of emotion that I haven't felt at any other point.

"They say you can't describe it and that is accurate. It's a beautiful thing. I think the motivation you feel, the sense of love, sense of responsibility, it's something that I was very welcoming of."

Ed and Amy, 33, announced Oscar’s birth in March with a shared Instagram post.

They wrote: "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

Ed reshared the post on his Instagram Stories and added: “Words can't express the wonder."

The pair tied the knot on the Amalfi Coast in Italy in 2024 and shared that they couldn’t wait to start building their life together.

Amy – who has son Andreas, five, from a previous relationship - told PEOPLE at the time: “For me, [marrying Westwick] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments.

"It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all.

“I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day too.”