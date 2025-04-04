Wet Leg were "completely naive" about the music business before finding fame and success.

Wet Leg released their debut album in 2022

The indie rock group released their eponymous debut album back in 2022, and Rhian Teasdale has admitted that they've already exceeded their own expectations.

The musician - whose band won Best New Artist and Best British Group at the 2023 Brit Awards - told the Guardian newspaper: "We were completely naive and, in some ways, that was good.

"I just thought we were going to keep on working our regular jobs. Even if you’re quite high up on a festival bill, you can’t support yourself from that alone, especially in a band with five people."

Rhian can still remember feeling "homesick a few times" in her career.

She shared: "I had a couple of emergency flights, where I’d fly home for one day and my partner would cook me dinner and then I’d go again."

Rhian also confessed that their success initially felt a bit surreal.

The 'Chaise Longue' hitmaker explained: "To find yourself at some weird Grammys afterparty together, it’s just funny. It’s extremely easy to realise how ridiculous everything is, because we’ve known each other from being teenagers.

"I can’t really speak for the others, but I’ve had so many weird jobs. And whatever weird job I’ve had, something in me does want to try really hard."

Asked to reveal her weirdest job, Rhian replied: "I was a character at a theme park ... I was this thing called a Squawk Bird, a puppet you have to get inside. You have to make all the sounds."

Hester Chambers, Rhian's bandmate, suffers from anxiety, and she's likened fame to being on a "crash course in learning about [herself]".

She shared: "Sometimes I have no idea how I manage to get on the stage.

"Rhian said to me, feel the fear and do it anyway. That’s helped a lot. We never thought it would get this far, so it wasn’t really a problem before. But now we’re here."

Despite their success, Rhian still feels protective towards her bandmate.

She added: "But then I don’t know if it’s because I’m more naive than Hester. Hester is very intelligent, so I think, in our own ways, we’re both protective of each other."